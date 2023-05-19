Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 310 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $73.48 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,217 shares of company stock worth $10,737,180. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

