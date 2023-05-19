Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,715 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,219,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.56 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

