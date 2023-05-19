Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 730 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,476,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

