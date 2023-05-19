Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl L. Meyers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

