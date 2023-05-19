Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $40.77 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.