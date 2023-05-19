Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Sells $851,114.20 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $851,114.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $145.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4,120.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.