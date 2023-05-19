Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 6,769 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

