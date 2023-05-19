Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.14 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 374.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

