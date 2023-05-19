Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,721,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $34.89 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics



Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

