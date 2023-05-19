Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,835,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.