Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 25,271 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

