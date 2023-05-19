BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.96 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

