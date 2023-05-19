Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $533,900.96 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02.

On Thursday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07.

NYSE:BE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

