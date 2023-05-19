Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 40,726 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

