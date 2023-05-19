Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

BURL opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

