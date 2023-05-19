California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,740 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

