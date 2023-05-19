California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 42,991 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $94.59 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

