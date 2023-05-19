California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 54,291 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

