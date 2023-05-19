California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,056,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 121.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

