California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 103.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Matson by 69.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Matson by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $70.24 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.