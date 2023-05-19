California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,573 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.