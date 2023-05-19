California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

