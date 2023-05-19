California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,883 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

AZEK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 277.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,080,000 shares of company stock worth $172,459,210. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

