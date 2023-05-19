California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,534,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $39.72 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

