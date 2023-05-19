California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.