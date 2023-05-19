California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 158,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

