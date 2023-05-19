California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.85 Million Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 83,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Towle & Co raised its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

