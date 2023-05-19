California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.14 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,225. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.