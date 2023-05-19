California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 180,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SMTC opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

