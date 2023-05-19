California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,863 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TRIP stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

