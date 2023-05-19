California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,878 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $7.35 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

