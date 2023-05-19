California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE HASI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

