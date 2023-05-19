California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

INSM opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

