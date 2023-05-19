California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $765,849. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

