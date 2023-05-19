California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

