California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,426,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

