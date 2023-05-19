California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

