California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

