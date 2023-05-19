California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

