California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.8 %

SMG opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.