California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,536 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Frontdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 464,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

