California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Up 2.8 %

FRPT stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.