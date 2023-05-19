California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

