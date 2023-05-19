California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

