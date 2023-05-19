California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PagerDuty by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.