California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 112,919 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238,599 shares of company stock worth $101,534,792. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

