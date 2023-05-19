California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,972 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

