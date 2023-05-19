California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,252 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.97.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

