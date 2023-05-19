California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,690 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 100,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $31.03 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

