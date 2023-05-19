California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,915 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPD opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

